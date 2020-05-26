Other states can’t hire workers without our permission: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has said any state government, wanting to employ migrant workers from his state will have to seek permission first.

“We are setting up a Migrants Commission to provide employment to workers within UP itself. If other states want this manpower, they will need our permission because of the way our people have been treated in other states,” Yogi said during an online interaction with the media. He did not elaborate on the mechanism to grant this permission. However, he insisted the Commission will provide migrant workers with all kinds of facilities. “We will stand by migrant workers wherever they go,” he added.

Over 24 lakh workers have returned to UP so far. “Insurance, social security, re-employment assistance, provision for unemployment allowance are some of the factors that will be looked into by the commission,” he said. CM said safeguarding migrants’ righ­ts should get utmost importance. “All migrant workers are being registered and their skills mapped. Any sta­te or entity interested in inviting migrants will need to assure and provide for their socio-legal-monetary rights,” he said. —Our Correspondent