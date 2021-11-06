Organizational changes likely in West Bengal BJP, says party's national vice president Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that there will be soon several organizational changes in West Bengal BJP, and soon after national executive meeting state chief Sukanta Majumdar and general secretary (organization) Amitabha Chakraborty will meet national chief JP Nadda and national secretary (organization) BL Santosh and will decide on the probable list.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Ghosh said that the state chief along with few other leaders will be present virtually during the national executive meeting on Sunday where along with party’s national chief JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also that soon after this meeting there will be a change in organization in West Bengal.

“The state chief and organization secretary will make a list of the probable changes and will meet the national chief and national organizational secretary to finalize the names. A closed door meeting with the central leaders along with me will also be held on Saturday late evening,” claimed Ghosh.

According to BJP sources, district presidents of Kolkata, Malda and Burdwan are likely to be changed along with other people and also that several new faces will also be given chances in organizational posts.

It is pertinent to mention that the Prime Minister will virtually address the BJP leaders from all the states to finalize the strategy for the upcoming polls due in five states scheduled for next year.

