Opposition's falsehood on CAA created anarchy in country: Amit Shah

Gandhinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday alleged that the "falsehood" spread by the Opposition on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has created anarchy in the country.

He also asserted that the new law is meant to give citizenship to people and not to take it away. Shah urged the BJP workers to launch a door-to-door campaign to make people understand the provisions of the new legislation.

"The opposition does not have any other issue, so they are spreading misinformation and falsehood on CAA. This resulted in anarchy in the entire country," Shah said while addressing a function to inaurgurate various projects of Gujarat police here.