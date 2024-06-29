Opposition's Demand For NEET Discussion Sparks Uproar In Lok Sabha

The new parliament building | X

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha witnessed stormy scenes and was adjourned for the day a little past noon on Friday as Speaker Om Birla refused to accede to adjournment and suspension motions moved by the Opposition to press for a discussion on irregularities and paper leak in the NEET and other competitive exams conducted by the National Testing Agency.

Demands Made By Rahul Gandhi In The Lok Sabha

As soon as the House assembled at 11 a.m., Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded that the issue of NEET be discussed first. Gandhi demanded that “the issue be discussed calmly so that a common message goes out from both the Opposition and the ruling alliance in Parliament to the students”.

Before entering the House, Gandhi had said that “yesterday, all the leaders of the opposition parties had a meeting and it was the unanimous view that today we want a discussion on the NEET issue. There should be a discussion on NEET here in the House.”

He had added that this is an issue of the youth and it should be discussed properly; it should be a respectful discussion.

“You should also join the discussion; you should also participate because this is a matter concerning the youth. A message should go that the Indian government and the Opposition are talking about the students together,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi's Demand For A Discussion On NEET Turned Down By Speaker Om Birla

But Gandhi’s demand for a discussion was turned down by Speaker Om Birla who said the House was scheduled to discuss the Motion of Thanks on President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the Parliament. This led to an uproar with the Opposition members protesting against the denial of a discussion. Subsequently, the House was adjourned for an hour.

The Congress later also charged that Gandhi’s microphone was switched off by the Speaker while he was raising the NEET issue. Party MP Deepender Hooda claimed that the ruckus in the House started because of this.

The Congress also posted on `X’ that ““While Narendra Modi remains silent on NEET, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi is championing the cause of the youth in the House. However, on such a serious issue, a conspiracy is being executed to suppress the youth’s voice through acts like switching off microphones in Parliament.”

Clarification Given By Speaker Om Birla

In his response, Birla clarified that he does not switch off the microphones of MPs and has no control over them.

“The discussion should be on the President’s address. Other matters will not be recorded in the House,” he added.

When the proceedings resumed, Gandhi again demanded a discussion on the subject but his demand was again rejected by the Chair leading to protests from the Opposition and adjournment of the House for the day.

After the adjournment, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the Speaker’s decision saying, “on behalf of the government, we made it clear that we will provide detailed information on whatever issue is raised. We assure the members once again that the government is always ready for discussion.”

However, he criticised the Congress for not letting the House function “by halting the proceedings” and insisted that “the tendency adopted by the Congress party is not right.”