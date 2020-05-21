Opposition’s confrontation with Modi govt on Friday

In store is the first confrontation of the Congress-led Opposition with the Modi Government on Friday on the issue of the mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accusations and counter accusations of politics being done at a time when nation is facing one of the gravest crises called Covid-19 are flying fast between the ruling BJP and the main opposition-the Congress but what is the fact on groundneeds to be probed seriously and dispassionately. Convening a meeting of 18 opposition parties in videoconference mode by Sonia Gandhi on Friday to discuss the Modi government's preparedness and efficacy or lack of them in containing the coronavirus in the country that had infected over a lakh Indians and over 3000 deaths will definitely come under the category of “doing politics.”

Though the BJP voluble channels and spokespersons have yet not reacted to Sonia Gandhi's initiative, possibly waiting for a green signal from either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah, yetthe reaction is going to be on expected lines whenever it comes. Itis naturalthatthe opposition parties would take up the migrant workers' problem, the states' suspension of labour laws and the freeze on the activities of various parliamentary committees which function even when Parliament is not in session. Eighteen parties including DMK, the Left parties, and Trinamool Congress have been invited in the meeting that will be chaired by Sonia Gandhi.

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banaerjee has already accepted the invitationsaying “I will attend.Itis a good thing. We will discuss Covid -19 situation." The meeting became all the more necessary since the Modi government is using the spread of the virus and its increasing infection rate to suspend, rather circumvent the “legislative oversight” in not allowing the parliamentary committee meetings to take place, the ruling party is utilising this time to prepare the ground for assembly elections in Bihar