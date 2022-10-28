Opposition attack Modi’s ‘One Nation, one police uniform’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Kolkata: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of ‘One Nation, One Police Uniform’, the opposition targetted Prime Minister. Firhad Hakim stated that the Prime Minister should "think" whatever he wants.

"If the Prime Minister does everything, then what will the elected state government do? The people of Bengal have brought Mamata Banerjee back to power with a huge mandate. We even have assembly work here. The Prime Minister should also allow us to work," said Hakim.

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleged that the BJP-led central government is trying to "break" the federal structure of the country.

"When Narendra Modi was Gujarat Chief Minister, he said different things; now, as Prime Minister, Modi says completely different things."The BJP is trying to break the federal structure of the country," alleged Ghosh.

The CPI (M) also alleged that the BJP is trying to break the federal structure of the country.

"The CPI (M) is condemning this act. It is a push towards the Constitution. The BJP is completely trying to break the federal structure of the country. Each state has their own heritage," mentioned Chakraborty.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, on the other hand, stated that this initiative will make things more 'disciplined.'

"This initiative is more regimented and will make the police force more disciplined," said Agnimitra.