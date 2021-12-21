Parliament Winter Session: Opposition uproar in Lok Sabha as Centre introduces Marriage bill

Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development, Smriti Irani introduced The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha today. The Bill is to increase the age of marriage of women from 18 years to 21 years.

She said that “women equality" in India requires to be seen in "age of marriage." “Invoking different marriage laws of different faiths, I rise to introduce the amendment bill,” she added.

The Bill is likely to be sent to Parliamentary committee for scrutiny after introduction.

Opposition leaders launched attacks on the cabinet for unruly passing of bills, calling out the Central government for invoking one's right to freedom. The opposition leaders slammed the Centre for introducing the bill without discussions.



"We'd like to advise the Govt that mistakes happen when work is done in haste. A lot of discussions is being done in India over this matter. Govt has neither spoken to any stakeholder nor consulted any state. We demand that the Bill be referred to Standing Committee", leader of Opposition and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said

"Retrogressive amendment. It's against right to freedom under Art 19. An 18-yr-old can choose a PM, can have a live-in relationship but you are denying right to marriage. What have you done for 18-yr-old? Women labour force participation in India lower than Somalia", Asaduddin Owaisi said.

"I oppose the way in which the Govt has brought the Bill in a hurry. This Bill needs total discussion among all stakeholders. The minority people are totally opposed to this Bill", TMC MP Saugata Roy said.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 02:57 PM IST