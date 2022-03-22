Opposition stage walk out of Parliament in protests against fuel price hike

New Delhi: Opposition parties protested in Lok Sabha today against the increase in prices of fuel and cooking gas and staged a walkout demanding a rollback.

Raising the issue after Question Hour, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the opposition parties had been claiming that the prices of diesel and petrol would increase after the election process.

Members of the Congress, Trinamool, NCP, DMK and Left parties raised slogans from their seats against the fuel price hike and demanded a rollback.

The opposition parties had tried to raise the issue of as soon as Lok Sabha met for Question Hour, but were disallowed by Speaker Om Birla.

Speaker Om Birla had told the opposition parties to raise the issue after Question Hour.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 02:16 PM IST