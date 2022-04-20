Opposition slams AAP over Punjab police notice to Vishwas, Lamba, accuses it of misusing police for political vendetta

Even as Punjab police served notice to poet Kumar Vishwas and Congress leader Alka Lamba for allegedly making statements against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, the opposition leaders in Punjab tore into the state AAP government, accusing it of misusing the police for political vendetta.

The Punjab Police which had recently registered a case against former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas, and Congress leader Alka Lamba for allegedly promoting enmity by making false statements against Kejriwal in the run-up to the February 20 assembly elections in Punjab had asked them on Wednesday to join the police probe.

Stating that Lamba was also booked on April 14, 2022, aside from Vishwas booked on April 12, 2022, the police told media persons that a police team had been sent to serve a notice to her to join the investigation. While Kumar Vishwas has been asked to join the investigation within 48 hours, Lamba has been asked to do so on April 26, 2022. Meanwhile, the Punjab police action drew the ire of all the opposition parties in the state.

Partap Singh Bajwa, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, took to Twitter to say that "the AAP Punjab is using the Punjab police as their private security staff. Sending SIT notices & threatening those who have spoken out against them. This is a political attack against an individual who stood firm in her belief. Uncalled for action by Punjab police."

Another Congress MLA and former home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said, "the badlav (change) government is actually 'badla' (revenge) government." He suggested chief minister Bhagwant Mann to work on the law and order situation in Punjab rather than using the Punjab police with a policy of vengeance at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal. "The policy of vendetta always backfires," he said in his Tweet.

Congress legislator Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Dr Daljit Singh Cheema also accused the AAP of political vendetta against former AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwas for speaking against Kejriwal during the state assembly elections.

"What is the difference between AAP and other traditional parties," Khaira asked, urging the Punjab CM not to misuse the state police to settle political scores. It may be recalled that Khaira had rejoined Congress from the AAP last year.

While Cheema said that the AAP was misusing Punjab police to suppress the voice of political opponents.

Meanwhile, while rebuking Punjab police action, Vishwas said in his Tweet posting along with it some pictures of cops at his residence: "The Punjab police arrived at my doorstep early morning. I am cautioning Bhagwant Mann, who I admitted into the party myself, that the person sitting in Delhi who you are letting play with the power given by the people of Punjab will betray both you and Punjab one day." "The country should remember my warning," he added.

Lamba further tweeted in Hindi saying that "police had reached her residence and pasted the notice on the wall of her house," adding that she is a Gandhian soldier of Congress and was not afraid of them.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 09:01 PM IST