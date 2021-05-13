Opposition-ruled states misleading people on vaccines, says BJP

New Delhi: As several states complained about shortage of vaccine, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) blamed opposition-ruled states for allegedly misleading people. The party said that first the opposition demanded a liberalised vaccine policy and when states were empowered to procure directly and the vaccination group was expanded, they are again complaining.

The BJP on Thursday released a video of statements of Congress leaders and Health Ministers of opposition-ruled states. In a video, the health ministers of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, and Congress leaders were seen questioning the efficacy of the vaccine in January this year.

Sharing a three-minute video on Twitter, National in-charge of BJP's Information and Technology department, Amit Malviya, said: "India is in the midst of a pandemic. Its scientists raced against time to produce a vaccine. They were reviewed at different levels before being given emergency use approval so that lives could be saved. But the opposition, Congress is particular, mocked it. Result: people died."