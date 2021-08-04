Opposition reiterates demand for vigorous discussion on Pegasus issue in both houses of Parliament: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said he attended a meeting of the opposition parties amid the deadlock in the Parliament. Taking to Twitter, Pawar said the opposition parties reiterate their demand for a vigorous discussion on the Pegasus spyware issue in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. He added that the opposition also wants a discussion on the "anti-farmer laws".

"Attended an opposition party meet in Delhi today. The opposition parties reiterate their demand for a vigorous discussion on Pegasus issue in both the houses of Parliament," the former Union Minister tweeted.

"The opposition unequivocally is desirous of a discussion on the farmer’s issues and agitations resulting from the three anti-farmer’s laws to succeed the discussion on Pegasus," he added.

Pawar further said the opposition leaders through a joint statement have urged the government to uphold the parliamentary democracy and respond positively to the demand of discussing the matters in the Parliament.