 Opposition Meeting: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Says, 'Hope It Leads To Restoration Of Secular, Socialist, & Democratic Values Of Constitution'
Leaders representing 23 parties looking to draw up plans for a joint fight against the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year, are expected to attend Tuesday's meeting.

Updated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday expressed hope that the meeting of Opposition parties here would lead to restoration of secular, socialist, and democratic values as enshrined in the Constitution. He welcomed the leaders of "prominent" opposition leaders in the country who have come together to fight against authoritarianism, communalism, and corruption.

"May the seeds sown in this peaceful garden of harmony (Karnataka) bear the fruit to restore secular, socialist, and democratic values as enshrined in our Constitution," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

Leaders representing 23 parties looking to draw up plans for a joint fight against the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year, are expected to attend Tuesday's meeting. 

