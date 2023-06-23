Opposition Meeting In Bihar A 'Photo Session', PM Modi Will Win 300 Plus Seats In 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | Twitter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday (June 23), taking a jibe at the opposition parties meeting in Bihar, said that the opposition meeting in Bihar was a "photo session." The Union Home Minister said that all the opposition parties were coming together on one stage to give the message that they want to challenge BJP, NDA and Narendra Modi. Amit Shah also said that "unity of opposition parties is not possible" and that even if they come together to approach the people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will still win the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections with more than 300 seats. The Union Home Minister made the remarks while addressing a public rally at the inauguration and laying of the foundation stone for several development projects in Jammu.

Earlier, BJP MP and Union Minister Smriti Irani, taking a swipe at the Congress party, said that the meeting was an admission by Congress that it could not taken on the BJP alone. "I especially thank Congress for publicly announcing that they cannot alone defeat PM Modi and that they need the support of others to do so," said Smriti Irani.

West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari also lashed out at opposition parties for the meeting and called it a meeting of "corrupt" parties. He asserted that PM Modi would win 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

More than 15 opposition parties are meeting in Patna, Bihar on Friday to chalk out a joint strategy to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The meeting started on Friday with several big names from the opposition such as NCP chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren among others present in the meeting.