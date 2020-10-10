Opposition leaders lash out at Modi govt amid outrage over rape threats to 5-year-old Ziva Dhoni

India's love for cricket is undeniable. And with the IPL season upon us, many have been glued to their television and mobile screens, cheering on their favourite teams. As such, it is not unusual to see social media users commiserating or dissecting matches and the performance of the players. But what is usually a bonding experience turned ugly recently, with some social media users sending rape threats to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter.
While rape threats in any context whatsoever is a massive problem, netizens have been especially shocked by the fact that this is a five year old girl who is being attacked because her father's team has not performed well. And rather unfortunately, this is not a new phenomenon. While the attack on Ziva is perhaps a new low, crickets as well as their partners have borne the brunt of ugly and unnecessary personal attacks whenever they did not meet the expectations of their fans.
The comments have also made many on social media concerned about where our society is headed, with some users wondering about the "future of the women in this country". "After hearing about threats to #ziva , I am not worried about Ziva cuz I know no one harm her. I am more concerned about the children who live in the neighborhood of that guy. These kind of ppl really make me feel disgusted. Strict actions must be taken against him (sic)," wrote one Twitter user. "Nation is moving towards zero morality and ethics," commented another.
Rather interestingly, this has also become an attack on the Modi government, with Opposition leaders urging the government to take action. "This has to be the most disgusting example of how social media platforms are being misused. If GoI still turns a blind eye to this then I’d say they are complicit in promoting and condoning such mentality with regards to women and sick, perverse mentality," tweeted Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi.
Actor turned politician, Nagma took to Twitter wondering where the nation was headed. "Mr PM what is this happening In our country?" she asked.
"Narendra Modi took pleasure in following vile trolls on SM who attacked opposition leaders, activists & journalists with rape & deaths threats. The normalisation of such disgusting discourse proves that damage done by BJP is far beyond a crashing economy," tweeted CPI(M) leader Md. Salim.
