Opposition leaders lash out at Modi govt amid outrage over rape threats to 5-year-old Ziva Dhoni

India's love for cricket is undeniable. And with the IPL season upon us, many have been glued to their television and mobile screens, cheering on their favourite teams. As such, it is not unusual to see social media users commiserating or dissecting matches and the performance of the players. But what is usually a bonding experience turned ugly recently, with some social media users sending rape threats to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter.

While rape threats in any context whatsoever is a massive problem, netizens have been especially shocked by the fact that this is a five year old girl who is being attacked because her father's team has not performed well. And rather unfortunately, this is not a new phenomenon. While the attack on Ziva is perhaps a new low, crickets as well as their partners have borne the brunt of ugly and unnecessary personal attacks whenever they did not meet the expectations of their fans.