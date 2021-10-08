'Opposition have vested interests, UP govt not hiding anything': CM Yogi Adityanath on Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday took pot shots at the Opposition party for making a beeline to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, accusing them of doing 'photo-op politics'.



Calling Congress leader's Lakhimpur visit 'shameful', Adityanath said that Chhattisgarh was 'burning' while its CM Bhupesh Baghel was in Uttar Pradesh. Claiming that the Opposition have 'vested interests', Yogi said, "The UP government is not hiding anything."



The CM said arrests have been made in connection with the incident in which four protesting farmers were mowed down by an SUV belonging to BJP leader Ajay Mishra in Lakhimpur. The Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish is one of the key accused in the case.

There will be no injustice with anyone and no action will be taken under any pressure, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday, amid demands by the opposition to arrest Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son in the Lakhimpur-Kheri violence case.

Describing the violence, which left eight people, including four farmers, dead, as unfortunate, he said the government is going deep into the details of the incident.

"There is no place for violence in democracy, and when the law is giving guarantee to secure everyone, there is no need to take it into one's hands, whosoever they be," the chief minister said while speaking to a news channel.



Asserting that action in Uttar Pradesh is take based on evidence, Adityanath said, "We did this all over the state. Action was taken against whosoever evidence was found." "Be it a BJP MLA or an opposition MLA and anyone in any post. We never hesitated in taking action. In Lakhimpur incident also, the government is doing the same thing," he said.

(with inputs from agencies)

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 04:59 PM IST