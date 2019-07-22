Opposition disrupts Bihar Assembly, demands discussion on mob-lynching

Patna: Opposition parties -- the RJD, Congress and CPI-ML -- created a ruckus in the Bihar Assembly on Monday demanding a discussion and strict action in incidents of mob-lynching at different places across the state. They also staged a protest outside the Assembly with placards in their hands.

Soon after the Assembly proceedings started for the day, Opposition members demanded a discussion on rising mob-lynching incidents and action against the accused.

Members of the RJD, Congress and CPI-ML shouted slogans disrupting the proceedings during the question hour. Last week, four people were lynched in two different places in the state.