Opposition disrupts Bihar Assembly, demands discussion on mob-lynching

Patna: Opposition parties -- the RJD, Congress and CPI-ML -- created a ruckus in the Bihar Assembly on Monday demanding a discussion and strict action in incidents of mob-lynching at different places across the state. They also staged a protest outside the Assembly with placards in their hands.
Soon after the Assembly proceedings started for the day, Opposition members demanded a discussion on rising mob-lynching incidents and action against the accused.
Members of the RJD, Congress and CPI-ML shouted slogans disrupting the proceedings during the question hour. Last week, four people were lynched in two different places in the state.
In another case of street justice in a village in Saran district, three men were allegedly thrashed to death and one was critically injured by villagers over suspicion of cattle theft on Friday. The same day, another man was beaten to death in Vaishali district.
Opposition leaders blamed the state government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for not being tough against mob-lynching.