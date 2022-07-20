Opposition continues to protest in Parliament; session adjourned till 2 pm |

Proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday after the opposition continued their protest demanding a discussion on the price rise and other issues.

The Opposition since the beginning of the Parliament's monsoon session has been trying to broach subjects of price rise of all essential food items, LPG and other commodities and Agnipath scheme etc.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Rahul Gandhi also joined the protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament.

Kharge and other opposition members gave notices under rule 267 for suspension of business to discuss the issues which were rejected.

In Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave the adjournment notice to "discuss imposition of 5 per cent GST on essential commodities which would affect every common citizen, especially the poor and to direct the Government to withdraw the decision of levying GST from essential commodities."

Meanwhile, many Opposition members, in Lok Sabha, some displaying placards and shouting slogans, trooped into the Well of the House. Some were also seen carrying packets of milk, buttermilk, butter and curd to protest against the levying of GST.