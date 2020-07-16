Opposition blames Bihar govt over 'bridge collapse' reports; seeks probe

Amid reports of bridge collapse in Bihar, the ruling party MLA from Gopalganj Mithilesh Kumar Tiwari on Thursday demanded the blacklist of the Bihar State Bridge Construction Corporation.

LJP president Chirag Paswan demanded a probe into bridge construction but the government has put the blame on Gandak river for the collapse of part of a bridge inaugurated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on June 16.

Leader of opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav demanded a CBI probe into the collapse of a part of the Rs 264 crores bridge within a month. There is no good governance, he alleged.

The additional chief secretary of Road construction department Amrit Lal Meena, however, said heavy rains in the catchment area of Gandak and its gushing waters uprooted the link to the main 1.44 km long bridge. The link between different districts to Bihar and neighboring Uttar Pradesh has been disconnected, he said and hoped the engineers would prepare an alternative diversion for traffic.

Mithilesh Tiwari, the local BJP MLA claimed he had visited the bridge two days before it succumbed to the pressure of swollen Gandak river and had found the structure too weak as only earthen support was found, no cement structure on the basement was visible. "I immediately informed the road construction minister Nand Kishore Yadav and managing director of the Road construction corporation seeking immediate repair work on the bridge which was opened for traffic last month. It appears no action was taken and no boulder pitching was done.