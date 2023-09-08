'Opposition Agrees With Govt's Stand On Russia-Ukraine Conflict': Rahul Gandhi In Brussels

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed that the majority of opposition parties in India share a common stance with the government when it comes to Russia and Ukraine. He emphasized that India, as a significant nation, has the sovereign right to establish relationships with any country it deems suitable. Responding to inquiries regarding India's continued purchase of oil from Russia despite Western sanctions, Rahul Gandhi stated that maintaining ties with Russia is both customary and inherent for India. He further affirmed that there is a unanimous consensus among the opposition parties on this matter, with no contrasting viewpoints.

Rahul Gandhi was taking questions at Brussels Press Club as part of his Europe visit.

Regarding China, the Congress Member of Parliament (MP) commented that China is presenting a distinct global vision in which they have achieved production excellence within a coercive framework. He noted the absence of an alternative vision from our side that promotes production in a democratic context. Rahul Gandhi highlighted China's ability to deliver prosperity to its citizens without affording them political freedom. He suggested that we can counter this by establishing a democratic production system that provides both economic and political freedom to the people. Furthermore, he pointed out the potential for substantial collaboration between India and Europe in pursuit of this objective.

Gandhi also hit out at the Centre for not inviting the Congress President to G20 dinner hosted by the President. "They have decided not to invite the Leader of Opposition. It tells you that they don't value the leader of 60 per cent of India's population," Gandhi said.

Slamming the government for institutional erosion, Gandhi said, "There are serious issues about the type of actions that are being taken with regards to institutions and democracy.The democratic structures of the country are under attack from a group of people who are running India."

Answering a question on his stand about abrogation of article 370, Rahul Gandhi said, "Our position on Article 370 is very clear. It's in a resolution passed in the CWC. We are for ensuring that every single person in our country has a voice, and is allowed to express themselves. We feel very strongly that Kashmir should develop, Kashmir should progress, and there should be peace."

"Minorities including Dalits, tribal and lower caste communities are under attack. There is an attempt to change the nature of our country. BJP wants power and wealth to be centralised," Gandhi said in an attack against the Centre.