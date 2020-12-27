'Opposing what you advocated': BJP chief JP Nadda slams Rahul Gandhi over stand on new farm laws

New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday shared an old video of Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha in which he seems to be advocating the need for farmers to get rid of middlemen and sell their produce directly to industry, as he accused the Congress leader of playing politics over the ongoing farmers' protest.

"What is this magic happening Rahul ji. You are opposing now what you had advocated earlier. You have nothing to do with the country's or farmers' interests. You have to play politics only. But this is your bad luck that your hypocrisy will not work. People of the country and farmers have recognised your double standards," Nadda tweeted in Hindi along with the video clip.

The Congress has backed the farmers' protest against three agriculture-marketing laws which give cultivators an option to sell their produce directly to private players.