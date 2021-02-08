Opposed power projects on Ganga, tributaries as minister: Uma Bharti

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Sunday said that as a minister she had been against having any power project on the Ganga and its major tributaries due to the sensitive nature of the Himalayas.

Bharti was the minister of water resources, river development, and Ganga rejuvenation during the first term of the Narendra Modi government.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Bharti said the Uttarakhand flood tragedy triggered by a glacier burst is a matter of concern as well as a warning. She said the glacier breaking off had damaged a power project, triggering the massive crisis.

This tragedy that has happened in Rishi Ganga in the Himalayas is a matter of concern as well as a warning, she said.

"When I was a minister, my ministry, in its affidavit on the dams in Uttarakhand in the Himalayas, had requested that it being a very sensitive region, power projects not be built on the Ganga and its main tributaries," she said.