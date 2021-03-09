Opinion poll: BJP-led NDA to form govt in Puducherry, says C-Voter survey

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, an opinion poll released on Monday projected that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to form the government in Puducherry.

The Times Now-C-Voter opinion poll has projected that the NDA may win between 16 and 20 seats, while the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) may bag around 12 seats. Taking the median of NDA's projected seats, the opinion poll implies that the NDA is likely to form the government in Puducherry by winning 18 of the total 30 seats in the upcoming Assembly Elections which will take place on April 6.

The opinion poll also projected that the other candidates are expected to win 1 seat.

The Congress with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had registered victory in 2016 by winning 17 Assembly seats.

The Congress and DMK on Monday held their second round of seat-sharing talks for these elections, and a pact is likely to be reached soon after top leadership-level parleys.

A day after the first round of discussions, leaders of the two parties again met at the Pradesh Congress Committee office in Puducherry.

Polling in Puducherry will take place in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2 along with that of Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from Agencies)