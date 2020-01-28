'Open incitement to violence', says Shashi Tharoor after video of 'RSS workers' threatening to 'chop' Muslims surfaces

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers for allegedly raising incendiary slogans at a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) rally in Mangaluru, Karnataka.
A video of a pro-CAA and NRC rally has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. The RSS workers are allegedly seen raising slogans against Muslims and threatening to 'chop' them off. They also raised slogans against local Congress MLA U. T. Khader. Allegedly, they also threatened to 'chop' him as well.
Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor said that this is an open incitement to violence by the ruling party’s supporters. He added, "This is not one party against another or routine politics: it’s Indian against Indian. Open promotion of civil unrest is what the Govt is doing. Does it understand the dangers? Or is it in order to justify a crackdown?"
Twitter users also lashed out at the RSS workers for raising such disturbing slogans. A user said, "RSS/BJP is bringing out the worst in people. Give them jobs, they will not fall for this venom.. maybe they are doing this for some money too... Sad state of affairs!!!" "Such open and brazen call for communal violence. This is the real tukde tukde gang," wrote another user.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
Earlier, on Sunday, Tharoor was reported as saying that if the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) leads to the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), then Pakistan's founding father Mohammed Ali Jinnah's victory is complete.
"If CAA would lead to NPR & NRC, that would pursue the same line. If that happens, you can say that Jinnah's victory is complete. From wherever Jinnah is, he would say he was right that Muslims deserve a separate nation because Hindus can't be just towards Muslims," he said.
