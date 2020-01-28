'Open incitement to violence', says Shashi Tharoor after video of 'RSS workers' threatening to 'chop' Muslims surfaces

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers for allegedly raising incendiary slogans at a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) rally in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

A video of a pro-CAA and NRC rally has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. The RSS workers are allegedly seen raising slogans against Muslims and threatening to 'chop' them off. They also raised slogans against local Congress MLA U. T. Khader. Allegedly, they also threatened to 'chop' him as well.