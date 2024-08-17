OPD, OT Services Register 90 PC Decline At AIIMS Delhi Amid Doctors Strike

(File) Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) members hold placards as they called for a nationwide strike against demanding justice for the alleged sexual assault and murder of a female postgraduate trainee doctor of Kolkata RG Kar Medical College, in New Delhi on Wednesday. | ANI

As doctors continued their strike over the assault and death of a female trainee-PG doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has registered more than 90 per cent reduction in admissions, OPDs and operation theatres.

According to an official status report signed by Dr Nirupam Madaan, Medical Superintendent of AIIMS, Delhi, the Emergency services and ICUs are functioning normally as of Saturday.

However, OPDs, admissions, operation theatres, Radiological investigations and Nuclear medicine have registered more than 90 per cent reduction while laboratory services have been affected by more than 80 per cent.

Meanwhile, following the announcement of a nationwide strike over the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), doctors at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi staged a protest march inside the campus on Saturday.

The doctors were seen holding posters and raising slogans of "We want justice."

Indian Medical Association (IMA) National President Dr Asokan on Saturday said that the time is ripe for PM Narendra Modi's intervention into the rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata adding that they will be writing to the Prime Minister.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has declared a 24-hour withdrawal of services by all the modern medicine doctors of the country irrespective of the sector and place of work in response to nationwide outrage over the rape and murder of a second-year trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

While emergencies and casualties will function, the IMA said that OPDs or elective surgeries will be suspended from 6 am on Saturday till 6 am on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, which led to nationwide strikes and protests by the medical fraternity.