'OP Rajbhar Joined NDA Due To Pressure From CBI, ED': Samajwadi Party

OP Rajbhar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and joined NDA |

The Samajwadi Party (SP) reacted on its former ally and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) Om Prakash Rajbhar joining the NDA on Sunday (July 16). Ameeque Jamei, National spokesperson of Samajwadi Party on SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar joining NDA alliance said that it looks like there was "huge pressure" on Rajbhar to join the NDA. The SP spokesperson said that the party thinks Rajbhar joined NDA as there was "pressure on him from the CBI and ED." The Samajwadi Party and OP Rajbhar's SBSP had fought the UP state elections together against the BJP. However, differences cropped up among SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and OP Rajbhar after losing to the BJP last year.

"When Om Prakash Rajbhar had parted ways with the BJP in the past, he had said that he would die rather than join BJP because the party was against reservation," said Ameeque Jamei. "Rajbhar had said that he had met Home Minister Amit Shah to get one of his young MLAs Abbas Ansari released. So will Abbas Ansari be released now," asked the SP spokersperson.

OP Rajbhar joins BJP after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Om Prakash Rajbhar, the president of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), on Sunday (July 16) said that "to fight for social justice, welfare of backward, Dalit and women," his party decided to join hands with the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). In a veiled attack on Akhilesh, he asked: "How long am I supposed to wait? I tried to speak to people but got no response." Rajbhar added that he had decided to support UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi now.

Amit Shah reacts to OP Rajbhar joining NDA

"Met Shri @oprajbhar ji in Delhi and decided to join the NDA alliance led by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. I welcome him to the NDA family. The arrival of Rajbhar ji will strengthen the NDA in Uttar Pradesh and the efforts being made by the NDA under the leadership of Modi ji for the welfare of the poor and downtrodden will get further strength," tweeted Home Minister Amit Shah on Rajbhar joining the NDA ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections scheduled for next year.

