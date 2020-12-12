‘Only went to help put out fire’: BJP on TMC worker’s allegation of bomb attack on home

Altercations between the TMC and the BJP continue in West Bengal. In the latest incident, there was an explosion at a residence in the Durgapur area of Pashchim Bardhaman district. The incident took place on Friday, and as per usual, saw the two parties deny allegations of involvement, even as they made similar claims.

"We were sitting in our house when a fire bomb was flung in our midst. It injured the cow. I think BJP workers are angry I'm a TMC worker and am popular here," news agency ANI quoted a TMC worker to say. The Opposition party however quick to clarify that it had nothing to do with the incident, and that they had only been in the area to help put out the fire.

"Our boys only went to help to put out the fire which they saw from afar. It's become a norm to accuse BJP of any disturbance in the state. We believe action must be taken against the perpetrators. We hope this oppressive govt will go in this upcoming election," the agency quoted a BJP worker as saying.