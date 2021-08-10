Only two persons bought two properties in J-K post Article 370 abrogation: Govt to Parliament

Only two persons have purchased as many properties in Jammu and Kashmir since August 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated ending the special status given to the erstwhile state, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai’s written reply came in response to a question on whether many people from other states of the country have purchased and are also interested to buy properties in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir after the removal of Article 370.

“As per the information provided by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, two persons from outside Jammu and Kashmir have purchased two properties in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir since August, 2019," he said.

Asked whether any hardship or impediments are being faced by the government and people of other states while buying properties in Jammu and Kashmir, Rai said, 'No such instance has been reported to the government'.”

The central government had abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5, 2019 and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories.

Since the abrogation of special status, the administration has formulated a new definition of domicile for Jammu and Kashmir.

According to that definition, a person residing there for at least 15 years will be eligible to be a permanent resident of the UT.

The government notification also extended domicile rights to central government employees who have served in the state for 10 years and also to their children.

Before August 5, 2019, the Jammu and Kashmir assembly was constitutionally empowered to define a resident of the erstwhile state.

These defined residents were alone eligible to apply for jobs or own immovable property.

However, the home ministry amended a 2010 legislation — the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralisation and Recruitment Act) — last year by substituting the term “permanent residents” with “domiciles of Jammu and Kashmir”.



Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 08:31 PM IST