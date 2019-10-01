‘Only Muslims must fear NRC’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Amit Shah's NRC statement

BJP President Amit Shah said on Tuesday said that the Centre will extend the NRC to West Bengal, but before that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will be passed to accord Indian citizenship to all Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Buddhist refugees.

Slamming this statement, AIMIM President, Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted that ‘According to the HM, the only people who must fear the NRC are Muslims.’ Continuing further, he also urged Amit Shah to read the Constitution as it forbids granting of citizenship on the basis of religion.

The Union Home Minister said that, "People of Bengal are being misled about the NRC ... I assure all Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain refugees that they will not have to leave the country. They will get citizenship and enjoy all the rights of an Indian national," Shah said at a seminar on NRC.