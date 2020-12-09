Only diseased cattle can be culled: Karnataka minister after assembly passes anti-cow slaughter bill

JC Madhuswamy, Karnataka Minister For Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Legislation, on Wednesday elaborated on the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020, that was passed today by the state government in the assembly.

He explained that the slaughter of cows and calves will not be allowed in the state since the illegal selling, transportation, or culling of cows has been made punishable now. However, if a cow has contacted a disease which can spread to other cattle then it can be culled or slaughtered, the minister explained.

On the other hand, the slaughter of buffaloes above 13 years of age remains allowed.