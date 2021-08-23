Only American, NATO citizens and green card holders to be allowed into Kabul airport - Where does that leave India?

A week after the Taliban took over Afghanistan, reports on Monday suggested that only Americans, NATO citizens and green card holders will now be allowed into Kabul airport. And as thousands scramble to leave the country, it now presents an additional question: How will countries that are not on the above mentioned list evacuate their citizens? India incidentally is not a NATO member.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 01:53 PM IST