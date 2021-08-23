e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 01:53 PM IST

Only American, NATO citizens and green card holders to be allowed into Kabul airport - Where does that leave India?

FPJ Web Desk
Afghans gather on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021, hoping to flee from the country after the Talibans military takeover of Afghanistan. | AFP

A week after the Taliban took over Afghanistan, reports on Monday suggested that only Americans, NATO citizens and green card holders will now be allowed into Kabul airport. And as thousands scramble to leave the country, it now presents an additional question: How will countries that are not on the above mentioned list evacuate their citizens? India incidentally is not a NATO member.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 01:53 PM IST
