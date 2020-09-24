'Only a war can rectify it...': Subramanian Swamy questions lack of white paper on India-China stand off

Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy does not hesitate to speak his mind. While the BJP leader has on many occasions taken on Opposition leaders, he has also been vocal in his criticism of some the initiatives and activities of the BJP-led Central government.

On Thursday, the parliamentarian took to Twitter wondering what the issue was when it came to issuing a "white paper on the stand off with China". For those who are wondering, a white paper can be defined as a government report on a particular subject giving information and details of future planned laws.

"The difficulty is the truth about our present position which is heading for becoming a new status quo. Only a war can rectify it to status quo ante. Is India ready for it?" he wondered.