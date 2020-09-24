'Only a war can rectify it...': Subramanian Swamy questions lack of white paper on India-China stand off

Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy does not hesitate to speak his mind. While the BJP leader has on many occasions taken on Opposition leaders, he has also been vocal in his criticism of some the initiatives and activities of the BJP-led Central government.
On Thursday, the parliamentarian took to Twitter wondering what the issue was when it came to issuing a "white paper on the stand off with China". For those who are wondering, a white paper can be defined as a government report on a particular subject giving information and details of future planned laws.
"The difficulty is the truth about our present position which is heading for becoming a new status quo. Only a war can rectify it to status quo ante. Is India ready for it?" he wondered.
India and China have been locked in a simmering border dispute for several months now. Matters had come to a head with the Galwan Valley clash and then, there were several other crises, including the more recent Chinese attempts to occupy Indian territory in the southern bank of Pangong lake on August 29. Following the latter, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had held talks with his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe in Moscow, even as US President Donald Trump offered to mediate.
Eventually, on Monday, September 21, the two countries had issued a joint statement agreeing to stop sending more troops to the disputed border. The agreement aimed at ending the tense standoff included measures like quick disengagement of troops, avoiding action that could escalate tensions, adherence to all agreements and protocols on border management and steps to restore peace along the LAC.
