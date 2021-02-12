Only 0.0004% of total vaccinated beneficiaries in India had to be hospitalised: Health Ministry

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday (January 12) said that over 77 lakh beneficiaries in India have till now been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine.
Of these, 58,65,813 are healthcare workers, thereby successfully completing the vaccination of 58.9% of the total healthcare worker target, the Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Mandeep Bhandari said today.
Speaking of frontline workers, he added that a total of 19,00,506 frontline workers have been vaccinated till now, which is 21.2% of the targetted number.
Bhandari also said that the new event of hospitalisation reported in the last 24 hours is a case of 'anaphylaxis', which was treated at the Murshidabad Medical College & Hospital in West Bengal. The patient has since been discharged from the hospital, it was said.
The Health Ministry spokesperson continued, "Hospitalisation recorded to date as part of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign is 33. Of which, 21 have already been discharged from the hospital, two are under treatment, and 10 deaths have been recorded till now. The percentage of hospitalisation as against total vaccinations is 0.0004%."
Providing further details, Bhandari said that for vaccination at least once, scheduling for all healthcare workers has to be carried out by February 20.
"Mop up rounds for the healthcare workers shall be completed to end by February 25," he said.
Meanwhile, India's tally of active COVID-19 cases has fallen to 1.35 lakh comprising only 1.25 per cent of the total infections, while the distribution of new cases in a span of 24 hours shows only one state reporting over 1,000 cases.
The distribution of daily deaths among states and union territories also reflects a significant decline with 18 states and UTs not reporting any new deaths in a span of 24 hours. Thirteen states and UTs have reported between 1-5 new deaths, the Health Ministry highlighted.
