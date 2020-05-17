Online Wedding: Groom from Rajasthan and bride from Maharashtra tie the knot through live stream amid lockdown

Lockdown in times of Corona Virus has necessitated several lifestyle changes and online weddings are apparently one of them. A groom from Rajasthan and bride from Maharashtra entered into wedlock through live streaming. The bride is an actress in Marathi serials and the groom is a documentary film maker. All functions like Ganesh Sthapna, mehandi, haldi and sangeet were held through live streaming, however, some of the rituals like tying of mangalsutra, sindoor daan and saptapadi would be held after the lockdown lifts.

Saurav Jain from Chittorgarh of Rajasthan and Shraddha Kothari of Aurangabad in Maharashtra had been in a relationship for over six years, but Shraddha’s family was not agreeable to the alliance, despite belonging to the same community. “They wanted their daughter married close to their home town and not so far away,” said Saurav. But the couple managed to convince the family and a wedding was scheduled for May 15. But fate had other things in store and the country was under lockdown due to the COVID19 pandemic. Situations got worse as a wedding date and Nimbaheda, where Saurabh was with his family turned into a hotspot.