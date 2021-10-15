Online hall booking services to Cantt residents launched

NEW DELHI: The Defence Ministry on Thursday launched a new eChhawani portal for the online booking of the community halls of the cantonment boards to enhance ease of living for the cantonment residents.

No more need of any physical application for booking the halls and payments also through digital payment. The status of applications on the portal will be communicated to the applicants at each stage through SMS and emails and confirmation of allotment will also be conveyed digitally.

e-Chhawani (https://echhawani.gov.in) is common platform as a citizen centric project of Ministry of Defence as part of comprehensive e-enablement of Cantonment Boards to provide not only the community hall booking but online citizen services to more than 20 lakh people across 62 Cantonments in the country. –Our Bureau

Various citizen centric services have been released on the portal and have received encouraging response from the residents. These services include grant of Trade licences, renewal of leases, water and sewerage connections, Births and Deaths certificates, OPD appointments in cantonment hospitals, online deposit of taxes and fees and lodging grievances for quick and timely redressal.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 01:02 AM IST