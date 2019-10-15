Online can be injurious to your bank balance, ask this guy who lost Rs 1.25 lakhs

In a yet another case, a Mumbai man lost Rs 1.25 lakh from his bank account when he dialed a contact number found online for an online liquor delivery service. The incident took place on October 12.

According to News 18, the man is a deputy manager with a mobile service provider. He dialed a number sourced from online to order wine bottles. The number according to the internet was belonged to ‘Ujwal Wines in Andheri (East)’. The man lost his money when he was asked from the other end of the phone to reveal credit card details and one-time password.

The complainant told to Andheri police that he did not doubt the person because the person was polite. Moreover, he had received home deliveries from the shop earlier too.

However, as soon as he realised that he was deceived, he blocked his card and tried to make a request to block the Mobikwik e-wallet of the fraudster in which the amount was credited. But, the e-wallet was already empty when the request was made.

When the complainant approached police for lodging a complaint he came to know that Ujwal Wines has also filed a case against the numbers that were mentioned under the name of the wine shop. The fake mobile numbers are 7027043565 and 8723877079.

It is not the first case. There have been such incidents across India for the past few months. In August this year, Economic Times reported that a woman from Bengaluru lost her entire amount from her bank account when she dialed a fake Zomato call center sourced from online.