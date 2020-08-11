ONGC Recruitment 2020: ONGC invites apprenticeship application for 4,182 vacant posts at ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), which is India’s flagship energy major and a ‘Maharatna’ Central Public Sector Enterprise engaged in Exploration and Production of Oil & Gas in India and abroad, as a measure of Skill Building initiative for the Nation, proposes to engage apprentices at its location across 21 work centres.

There are 4,182 vacancies across 21 work centres. The last date to apply is August 17 till 6 pm.

Number of posts vacant

Northern Sector - Dehradun, Delhi, Jodhpur - 228 posts

Mumbai Sector - Mumbai, Goa, Harzira, Uran - 764 posts

Western sector- Cambay, Vadodara, Ankleshwar, Ahmedabad, Mehsana - 1,579 posts

Eastern Sector - Jorhat, Silchar, Nazira, Sivasagar- 716 posts

Southern Sector - Chennai, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Karaikal - 674 posts

Central Sector - Agartala, Kolkata - 221 posts

Criteria

Minimum 18 years and maximum 24 years as on August 17,2020. That is, the Date of Birth of the Candidate/Applicant should between 17.08.1996 and 17.08.2002.

1. Upper age is relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates for the trades reserved for them.

2. Candidates belonging to PwBD categories shall be given age relaxation upto 10 years (upto 15 years for SC/ST and upto 13 years for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) Candidates)

How to apply

i. Candidates meeting the above prescribed eligibility criteria should visit our ONGC website www.ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in and apply online from 29.07.2020 11:00 HRS till 17.08.2020 by 18:00 hours.

ii. Paper based applications will NOT be accepted.

iii. There are two steps for Registration process. Part-I & Part-II. In Part-I registration, candidate has to fill his/her basic details like name, category etc. and has to create his own password. After successful Part-I registration, system generated registration number is sent in his registered email id/SMS. With this registration number, the candidate has again to login into the system with the password generated by him. Candidates are advised to remember registration number and password for future reference/use.

iv. In Part-II registration, candidate has to upload his scanned photograph and signature and furnish educational qualification, experience details etc. and submit the same. This is the final submission process and after that candidate cannot change the details furnished. Candidates are therefore advised to furnish the details in the portal carefully and check the same before final submission.

Check more details here.