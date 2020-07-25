One terrorist killed by security during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Ranbirgarh area on the outskirts of the city this morning following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official told PTI. He said as the forces were conducting the search, militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said. He said the exchange of firing is going on and further details were awaited.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Friday said the overall law and order situation in the valley had improved and violence had come down, but ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the Indo-Pak border had gone up by 50-60 per cent this year.

"(Overall) law and order situation has improved significantly while violence has also come down. All security agencies are working in close synergy, which is yielding good results," he told reporters at Udhampur.

The DGP said in Jammu province militancy is almost wiped out except for two to three militants who are still active in Kishtwar district. "The number of militants has gone down and we are committed to reducing the number of militants further. The border grid has strengthened from earlier times and working better than before due to which infiltration has reduced," he said.