Telangana: Massive Chaos At Newly Opened Karimnagar Hotel Selling 1 Rupee Chicken Biryani, Visuals Surface

Twitter

Telangana's Karimnagar witnessed a chaotic scene on Saturday as a local hotel announced an irresistible offer of Biryani for just one rupee.

News of the irresistible deal quickly spread throughout the town, drawing large crowds to the venue.

However, the occasion turned into chaos for the people lined up to taste the biryani. The crowd started attacking the hotel and went into a frenzy, forcing the hotel management to shut down the offer.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Massive traffic jam in the area

Further, as soon as people started gathering, the premises of the hotel became congested, leading to a massive traffic jam.

The situation caught the attention of the local traffic police, who swiftly arrived at the scene to manage the crowd. With vehicles obstructing the road and causing inconvenience to other commuters, the authorities decided to take action.

A fine ranging from Rs. 200 to Rs. 250 was imposed on those who had parked their vehicles on the road while rushing to get their hands on the biryani.