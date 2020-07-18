‘One nation, One card’ soon in 4 more states/UTs, including J&K

New Delhi: The ‘one nation, one ration card’ facility to enable the migrants draw ration card from anywhere in the country is effective now in 20 states/Union Territories and it would be extended to four more – Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Nagaland – very shortly as the trials are already on for integrating them in a seamless national portability cluster.

Twenty states in which this facility was extended to all card holders under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, in June are Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Mizoram, Telangana, Kerala, Tripura, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

The Food & Public Distribution Ministry on Saturday said the remaining eight states and union territories will also be integrated before next March, thus enabling the ration card holders to lift their quota of food grains from any fair price shop anywhere in the country, using the Aadhaar-seeded ration cards.

It said this technology-driven systemic reform will ensure the delivery of the food security entitlements to all beneficiaries, irrespective of their physical location anywhere in the country. Under this system, the migrant workers, who frequently change their place of dwelling in search of employment or education are enabled with the option to lift their quota of food grains from any fair price shop of their choice anywhere in the country, using the existing ration card, with Aadhaar-based authentication on an electronic point of sale (ePoS) installed at the fair price shops.

The facility is monitored through a central dashboard that has been already activated in the states covered so far and as such a migrant worker can draw his quota at the place of dwelling and his family members back at home too can draw their respective quota.