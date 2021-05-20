'One nation, all humiliation': Mamata Banerjee slams PM Modi for not allowing CMs to speak in virtual meet

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday again slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his alleged mismanagement during the pandemic.
After the video conference of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers of nine states, West Bengal Chief Minister claimed that the state heads were not allowed to speak during the conference and slammed the PM by calling ‘Shahenshah of New Delhi’.
“The Prime Minister thinks that all the Chief Ministers are mere puppets or bonded laborers for which we were not allowed to speak a single word. I was ready with my statistics of what West Bengal needs immediately but failed to inform him,” claimed the TMC Supremo stating that the meeting was ‘one nation all humiliation’ and asked all the Chief Ministers to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Claiming that the Prime Minister had ‘broken the federal structure of the country’, Mamata said that due to shortage of vaccines no one between 18-45 years of age group could be vaccinated in West Bengal.
“We demanded immediate dispatch of three crore vaccines but we didn’t get sufficient vaccines. Here people are not getting vaccinated and he is making buildings. If this carries on like this then 10 years will be needed to vaccinate everyone,” mentioned the West Bengal Chief Minister.
Once again claiming that the West Bengal government is ready to give land for setting up vaccination-making factories, Mamata claimed that the BJP led Central government is extremely casual in dealing with the pandemic.
“I have written several times for help but to no avail. We need 700 MT oxygen but we are getting 450 MT of oxygen and the oxygen produced in West Bengal is given away to other states. Apart from vaccines and oxygen we are even denied of Remdesivir. We have started vaccination of more frontline workers and if we get a proper supply of vaccines then in three months we can vaccinate everyone,” added Mamata.
Notably, on Thursday once again Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had written a letter to PM Modi demanding the immediate release of 20 lakh vaccines to vaccinate more frontline workers and people who work in public domain.
Taking a potshot at the Central government for not taking steps against the Uttar Pradesh government for disposing of bodies in Ganga, Mamata claimed that this will take a toll in the entire country.
“BJPs agenda includes Namami Ganga, now it’s Pollution Ganga. For post-poll violence the Central government had sent a team. For everything they use CBI and ED in WB but in UP they didn’t send CBI or ED to investigate why bodies are flowing in rivers. This pollution and work against nature will take another toll in the country,” slammed Mamata also expressing her worries on new infection of ‘Black fungus’.
Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh slammed the TMC Supremo and said that she had to malign the Prime Minister and she did it forgetting the fact that there are still 12 lakh vaccines left in West Bengal.
“There are oxygens in the state. 12 lakhs vaccines are available in West Bengal. The Chief Minister should open more vaccination centres so that proper vaccinations can be done faster. She is doing drama just to malign PM Modi,” added Dilip Ghosh.
