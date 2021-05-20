'One nation, all humiliation': Mamata Banerjee slams PM Modi for not allowing CMs to speak in virtual meet

Claiming that the Prime Minister had ‘broken the federal structure of the country’, Mamata said that due to shortage of vaccines no one between 18-45 years of age group could be vaccinated in West Bengal.

“We demanded immediate dispatch of three crore vaccines but we didn’t get sufficient vaccines. Here people are not getting vaccinated and he is making buildings. If this carries on like this then 10 years will be needed to vaccinate everyone,” mentioned the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Once again claiming that the West Bengal government is ready to give land for setting up vaccination-making factories, Mamata claimed that the BJP led Central government is extremely casual in dealing with the pandemic.

“I have written several times for help but to no avail. We need 700 MT oxygen but we are getting 450 MT of oxygen and the oxygen produced in West Bengal is given away to other states. Apart from vaccines and oxygen we are even denied of Remdesivir. We have started vaccination of more frontline workers and if we get a proper supply of vaccines then in three months we can vaccinate everyone,” added Mamata.

Notably, on Thursday once again Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had written a letter to PM Modi demanding the immediate release of 20 lakh vaccines to vaccinate more frontline workers and people who work in public domain.