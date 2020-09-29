'One more medium to earn black income is finished': PM Modi hits out at Opposition on farm bills protest

In the wake of protests by farmers and various opposition parties against three new agriculture-related laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that those burning farm equipment to show their anger were "insulting farmers".

The opposition was insulting farmers by their action of setting fire to machinery and equipment that were "worshipped" by agriculturists, the Prime Minister said while inaugurating six projects under the 'Namami Gange' project to treat sewage in Uttarakhand.

His remarks came a day after a group of Indian Youth Congress workers set a tractor on fire in Delhi. Taking a dig at the opposition, Modi alleged that those now opposing the new farm laws spoke in favour of implementing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) when in power but never did so.

"It has been done by our NDA government as per the MS Swaminathan Commission recommendations," the Prime Minister said. He accused the opposition, without naming anyone, of "misleading the farmers over the MSP issue" and reiterated that the MSP would remain even as the farmers would get the freedom to sell their produce anywhere they wished to.