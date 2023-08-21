One More Arrested By NIA In ISIS Jabalpur Module Conspiracy To Unleash Terror | Representational image

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has successfully unraveled more details in the ISIS Jabalpur module case, leading to the arrest of the fourth accused involved in the conspiracy to unleash terror in the country.

The accused, identified as Kasif Khan, resides in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. He was inspired and motivated by the ideology of the banned terrorist organisation ISIS, with the intention to spread chaos within the country. Kasif closely collaborated with his three associates, Syed Mamoor Ali, Mohammad Adil Khan, and Mohammad Shahid, who were apprehended by the NIA earlier this year in May.

Programs organised to brainwash and radicalise susceptible Muslim youths

Kasif, along with the others, played a role in organising Dawah programs aimed at brainwashing and radicalizing susceptible Muslim youth to engage in activities for ISIS. The NIA had registered the ISIS Jabalpur module case (RC-14/2023/NIA/DLI) on May 24, 2023, after discovering that the accused individuals were actively disseminating ISIS propaganda via social media and on-ground Dawah activities. Their conspiracy involved plotting violent terror attacks in India on behalf of ISIS, with the ultimate goal of establishing an Islamic State.

NIA investigations unveiled that the module held meetings/Dars to strategize terror attacks. They were also involved in motivating and recruiting youth, procuring lethal weapons, collecting funds, and spreading ISIS propaganda material.

Furthermore, the accused individuals were orchestrating this conspiracy and disseminating ISIS propaganda through various social media platforms, as revealed by the investigations.

ISIS has been attempting to expand its influence across India by establishing localized terror modules. NIA has conducted comprehensive investigations to dismantle these terror modules and thwart ISIS's malicious intentions.

