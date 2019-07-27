One kanwariya dead, another 4 injured as two bikes collide

Muzaffarnagar: One kanwariya was killed and another four were seriously injured after two bikes crashed into each other on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway near Barla village here, police said on Saturday.
The accident occurred on Friday night, killing 23-year-old Arun from Haryana, they said, adding that the injured were shifted to a hospital. In another incident in the same village, a labourer, identified as Arif, was killed on Friday night at a kawar camp along the highway when he accidentally fell in a pan of boiling oil.
The family members of Arif staged a protest after laying the body near the camp, demanding compensation, police said. The body was sent for post-mortem after the police intervened, they said.
