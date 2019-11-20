One jawan crushed under a tank near Indo-Pak border during Army exercise

A major mishap has occurred during the Army exercise at Fulsund in Jaisalmer near Indo-Pak border. One jawan has been killed and another one is seriously injured in a mishap which involves a tank. Sources say that the jawans were crushed under the tank.

In 2018, Major Dhruv Yadav of the Indian Army died during a training exercise in western sector, near the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan. The incident occurred in Pokhran area in Jaisalmer district.

According to a 2017 article in TOI, India loses around 1,600 military personnel every year due to road accidents and suicides.

(With inputs from Sangeeta Pranvendra)

More updates to follow.