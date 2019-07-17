One inmate dies as prisoners in UP jail protest gutka ban

Jaunpur: An inmate of an Uttar Pradesh prison has died during a protest strike over a ban on tobacco products. Prisoners lodged in Jaunpur jail went on a hunger strike on Monday to protest against the ban on 'gutka' and 'pan masala'.

One inmate died on Tuesday. Other inmates claimed that he had been beaten up during their strike. Jailer Sanjay Singh said that the inmate Jairam had been ailing for some time and died on Tuesday.

District Magistrate Arvind Allappa has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of the inmate. According to reports, Allappa and Superintendent of Police Vipin Kumar had carried out a raid on the Jaunpur jail and had found cigarettes, pan masala, gutka and other banned items during a raid.

Following which the jail administration had banned such items and put up restriction against such products from being allowed inside the prison. On Monday, the prisoners went on hunger strike claiming that the food being served to them was sub-standard. The real reason was the ban on gutka.

The inmates, during the strike, shouted slogans and even clashed with the jail guards. Jairam, reportedly, was injured in the clashes and later admitted to the jail hospital where he died on Tuesday morning.