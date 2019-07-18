One held guilty in 2008 Scarlett murder case

Panaji: Partially overturning a 2016 trial court order, the Bombay High Court in Goa on Wednesday convicted Samson D'Souza and acquitted Placido Carvalho in connection with a case involving the sexual assault and death of 15-year-old British teenager Scarlett Keeling at Anjuna beach in 2008.
Speaking to reporters after the pronouncement of the order, Ejaz Khan, counsel for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), said: "Samson has been convicted, Carvalho is acquitted. The matter would be heard on Friday for quantum of punishment."
The CBI had challenged the acquittal of the two beach-shack workers, Samson D'Souza and Placido Carvalho, who were accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old Scarlett Keeling and leaving her to die on Anjuna beach in 2008.
