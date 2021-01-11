One for the books: Flown by 4 women pilots, Air India's longest direct flight lands in Bengaluru, scripts aviation history

Bengaluru: Four Indian women pilots and the IT city hub Monday landed in the pages of aviation history when Air India's longest direct flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru touched down here in the wee hours.

According to Air India, this flight is the longest commercial flight in the world to be operated by any Indian airline logging 17 hours depending on the wind speed on that day.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri took to Twitter saying "a moment to cherish and celebrate, women professionals of Indian civil aviation create history. Heartiest Congratulations to Capt Zoya Aggarwal, Capt Papagari Thanmai, Capt Akansha Sonaware & Capt Shivani for flying over the North Pole to land in Bengaluru from San Francisco”.