One dead, several labourers feared trapped after under-construction building's roof collapses in Mohali

At least one person died while several others are feared trapped in a horrific building collapse in Punjab's Mohali on Saturday. 11 labourers were inside the building, according to reports.

The incident took place in Sector 126 of the city's Kharar area where the rook of a three-storey under-construction building collapsed.

Eyewitnesses told both the roofs and basement of the building caved in as pillars of the structure got crumbled.

A police team rushed to the spot and immediately called in cutters and excavators for rescue operations. Ambulances were also deployed at the site.

“We are focused on rescue at the site. NDRF teams have been moved,” Mohali Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar told PTI over phone.

When asked if workers or anyone else could be trapped under the debris of the commercial building, he said, “Rescuers are at the job. Till now, two people have been rescued from the building accident site."