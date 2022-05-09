e-Paper Get App
Assam: One dead, another injured as passenger train collides with vehicle in Dhemaji

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 11:45 AM IST

Representative Image | Unsplash
One person died and another injured after a passenger train collided with a vehicle under Bordoloni-Dhemaji section in Dhemaji district, reports from ANI stated.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 11:45 AM IST