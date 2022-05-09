Assam: One dead, another injured as passenger train collides with vehicle in Dhemaji

One person died and another injured after a passenger train collided with a vehicle under Bordoloni-Dhemaji section in Dhemaji district, reports from ANI stated.

Assam | One person died and another injured after a passenger train collided with a vehicle under Bordoloni-Dhemaji section in Dhemaji district today morning. — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 11:45 AM IST