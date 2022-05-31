 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

One dead, 62 hospitalised after consuming contaminated water in Karnataka

Residents of Raichur city are expressing anger against authorities for failing to ensure supply of clean drinking water

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 03:28 PM IST
article-image
Representative image |

Raichur: One person was dead and 62 others, including 23 children, have been hospitalised after consuming contaminated water in Karnataka's Raichur city.

Superintendent of the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Dr Bhaskar on Tuesday said that 62 people were admitted due to dehydration, following vomiting and diarrhoea.

On May 29, 40-year-old Mallamma, a resident of Indiranagar, had succumbed to severe illness and 31 persons were hospitalised.

On Tuesday, the number of persons admitted to the hospital rose to 62.

Residents of Raichur city are expressing anger against authorities for failing to ensure supply of clean drinking water.

Locals also claimed that people are falling sick in the wards for which water was supplied from Rampuru Reservoir.

Though the state government has implemented many schemes to ensure the supply of clean drinking water, the corporation has supplied contaminated drinking water, they noted.

The residents also alleged that the district administration was also not responding to their appeals made.

Read Also
Karnataka High Court refuses to quash case against man who 'forced' anal sex on wife
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaOne dead, 62 hospitalised after consuming contaminated water in Karnataka

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Latest Updates - MNS chief Raj Thackeray to undergo leg surgery tomorrow

Mumbai: Latest Updates - MNS chief Raj Thackeray to undergo leg surgery tomorrow

India v SA T20: KL Rahul & Co to assemble on June 5, South Africa squad to arrive on June 2 in New...

India v SA T20: KL Rahul & Co to assemble on June 5, South Africa squad to arrive on June 2 in New...

Sidhu Moose Wala cremated at his native village Moosa in Punjab, thousands pay last respects

Sidhu Moose Wala cremated at his native village Moosa in Punjab, thousands pay last respects

IPL 2022: Sachin Tendulkar reveals his best-playing XI

IPL 2022: Sachin Tendulkar reveals his best-playing XI

NSE Co-location scam: Delhi HC notice to CBI on bail plea of Anand Subramanian

NSE Co-location scam: Delhi HC notice to CBI on bail plea of Anand Subramanian